Bea Gomez feels blessed to be Ph’s ambassador, servant leader

CEBU CITY, Philippines— After three days of silence on social media, Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez speaks up about breaking barriers.

In a social media post on Sunday, October 3, Gomez said she fells very blessed to have won the most coveted crown in the country.

“BREAKING BARRIERS… No words can describe the pride and honor that I’ve been blessed with, from being a delegate tasked to represent my home, Cebu City, to being an ambassador and servant leader of my beloved country, Philippines,” reads portions of her post.

She also thanked her management, team members, family, friends, the Naval Reserve Center of Eastern Visayas and the 82nd Marine Battalion Reserve and of course her girlfriend, Kate Jagdon.

The Cebuana stunner said she feels like she owes this success to not just to the people who molded her but especially her “Creator.”

“Lastly, all the praise to my Creator for showing me the path I’m meant to take despite my doubts and fears HE made His way for me to trust myself and to trust in His plans for His greater glory.

Gihigugma ko ang akong nasud nga Pilipinas and everything I do from this day on will be for you 🇵🇭,” she posted.

And after enjoying a quick break at the beautiful island of Bohol with her co-queens, Gomez will now start to prepare for the December coronation night of this year’s Miss Universe pageant that will be held in Israel.

On the comments section of her IG post, other queens and celebrities sent their applauses and words of support as Gomez prepares for another tough journey to bring home the Miss Universe crown.