Search and Rescue teams of CCPO on standby as #LanniePH hits Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Search and Rescue teams of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) are on standby as tropical depression Lannie hits Cebu.

The SAR team from 11 police stations and in City Mobile Force Company are on standby should the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) will be asking for their assistance to possible rescues, especially in the areas prone to landslides.

Each team consists of at least 8 personnel.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the CCPO, said that Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, city director, had already directed all the station commanders to coordinate with their respective barangays to inform residents ahead of time if there would be a need to evacuate.

As of now, Parilla said that they were only waiting for the CCDRRMO to inform them, especially during evacuation and rescue operations.

Despite not having enough equipment for all their SAR teams, Parilla assured that their personnel were all trained and always ready in this situation.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAG-ASA) Facebook page, as of 5:00 p.m. today, October 4, the tropical depression Lannie is now over Guihulngan in Negros Oriental leaving the entire Cebu still in Signal Number 1 where strong winds are expected within 36 hours.

RELATED STORIES

14 areas still under Signal No. 1 as TD Lannie goes over Negros Oriental

Cebu under Signal No. 1 due to #LanniePH

#LanniePH: 200 stranded in Cebu ports

#LanniePH may make landfall in central Cebu on Monday afternoon

Stranded passengers told to go home, wait for next weather update

PCG suspends sea travels due to #LanniePH

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy