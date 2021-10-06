Celebrities Entertainment

Bretman Rock sizzles as the first gay cover star of Playboy magazine

By: - October 06, 2021

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Is he becoming a bigger star or what?

Filipino YouTuber and influencer, Bretman Rock is making another huge statement for the gay community.

How?

Because the Hawaii-based star is the first gay man to be the cover star of the most popular men’s lifestyle and entertainment magazine, Playboy.

In his Instagram account Rock shares some of the photos they took for the campaign.

“I’m a BUNNY duh !! 🐰@playboy to kick off spooky szn 🖤 All credits to the team 🤍, reads his caption in his post last October 2.

This iconic milestone is making so much noise online.

Rock has yet again broken down boundaries and stereotypes.

In another post this Illocano beauty said, “ Da Baddest Bunny 🐰 posting to piss off more straight men, if you’re pissed Bc I turn you on then- say that geez.”

Hands down to the baddest star indeed! /rcg

