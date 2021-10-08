A doctor is Gwen’s runningmate for 2022

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With four hours left before the filing of candidacy in the 2022 elections will close, a doctor will be the runningmate of incumbent Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia.

One Cebu on Friday, October 8, finally revealed their bet for the vice gubernatorial race in next year’s polls — Dr. Maria Theresa Heyrosa.

Heyrosa submitted her Certificate of Candidacy (COC) around three hours after Gwendolyn Garcia formally filed her bid, seeking reelection as governor.

She was accompanied by Cebu 3rd District Rep. Pablo John “PJ” Garcia, who told reporters that they decided to offer the post to a doctor due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Number one, because it’s time for a fresh face in Cebu politics. Number two is – the number one challenge we’re facing in the province is the health crisis and she would be a valuable partner for Gov. Garcia,” said PJ, who is the secretary-general of One Cebu.

Heyrosa, who resides in Mandaue City, said she was surprised that One Cebu asked her to be Gwendolyn Garcia’s running mate just last Thursday evening, October 7.

A practicing opthamologist, Heyrosa is not new to public service. The native of Carcar City said she was a member of the Sanggunaing Kabataan in her birthplace during the 1990s.

“Dili gyud ko politiko pero gusto ko muserbisyo…Makahatag guro ta og giya sa atong pinalanggang gobernador parte sa atong pandemic karun nga maoy atong number one problem nga makahatag sa atoang suggestion ug unsay atong pagbalanse between sa doctor nga side ug sa ekonomista nga side,” said Heyrosa.

(I am not really a politician but I like to serve…Perhaps, we can guide our governor on the part of (handling) our pandemic now, which is our number one problem (that) we can give our suggestions and what is the balance between the side of a doctor and the side of the economist.)

“As congressman PJ said kinahanglan nato karon nga mosagubang sa krisis nga kinahanglan og balance between sa health and sa ekonomiya,” she added.

(As what Congressman PJ said we need now to face the crisis that we need the balance health and the economy.)

Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia and Heyrosa will be facing ex-Tourism Secretary Ace Durano and incumbent Vice Gov. Hilario Davide III respectively for Cebu province’s top posts.

RELATED STORIES

WATCH: Rep. Pablo John Garcia explains why they choose a doctor as Gwen’s runningmate

Cebu is the best so don’t settle for just a ‘better Cebu’ – Gwen

Garcia on Ace Durano’s plan to run for governor: I’m honored to face him as my most worthy opponent

Gwen on ‘Bong-Ga’: I’m running for governor again

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy