Pastor wants to ‘end political dynasties in Cebu’, runs as governor

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A pastor from the town of Dalaguete in southern Cebu will be running as governor in the 2022 elections.

And his agenda is to end all political dynasties in the province.

Pablo Olmedo, 71, from Brgy. Mantalongon, Dalaguete filed his Certificate of Candidacy (COC) on the last day of the week-long filing on Friday, October 8.

Olmedo, who will be running independently, is the third candidate in Cebu’s gubernatorial race next year.

As a result, it will be a three-way battle for governor between Olmedo, incumbent Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, and former Tourism Sec. Joseph Felix Mari “Ace” Durano.

Olmedo said this is his first time to run for public office.

“Merong dynasty dito sa Cebu province. Mga igsoon, mga mayors ug ang governor ug ang congressman. Maybe it’s time to change the leadership here in the province,” said Olmedo.

Aside from ending political dynasties here, Olmedo, a pastor from the Evangelical Preachers of Dalaguete, also said he would be promoting micro-financing, especially among small-scale entrepreneurs and vendors ‘to drastically help the economy.’

He added that he previously worked in a micro-finance bank in East Timor and that he was “the chief accountant of the royal family in the Kingdom of Bahrain in the Middle East.”

The filing of COCs will end today, Friday, October 8. /rcg

