Portions of Manipis Road closed indefinitely

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Motorists usually passing through the Talisay-Toledo Wharf Access Road, also called Manipis Road, better start looking for alternative routes.

This, after the City of Talisay – Traffic Operations and Development Authority (CT-TODA) announced on Wednesday, October 13 that the highway traversing Sitio Langoyon, Brgy. Manipis will be indefinitely closed.

Jonathan Tumulak, head of the CT-TODA, said the area is still perilous to motorists as rockslides and soil erosion continue to occur there.

Tumulak also said personnel from the Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH-7) are still conducting clearing operations, and that this may take a long time.

“Ang problema sa Manipis, kung pananglitan mahurot na nila ug kuha ang kanang naa karun sa dan, expected duna pay lain musunod (nga mahug)… Mulanat pa ni ug taas-taas nga panahaon,” he said.

The traffic official added that engineers from DPWH-7 have already come up with measures to expedite their clearing operations but these too require them to close the road from traffic.

“… sa pagka karun nagcoordinate nami sa atong silingan nga syudad like kaning Naga and Toledo unya kining Minglanilla ug Cebu City para sa mga motorista nato,” Tumulak said.

As a result, the city government advised residents in Talisay City’s mountain barangays who travel via Manipis Road, especially workers bound for Cebu City, to make the necessary adjustments.

“Muhangyo nalang mi nila nga mucoordinate na sila sugod sa ilahang tagsa-tagsa ka opisina unya mahimo, magrequest ug change schedule or unsay lain paagi sa kompanya kay tungod maapektohan gyud ilahang pagbyahe dinhang dapita ug mulanat kini ug taas nga panahon,” he explained.

Manipis Road in Sitio Langoyon, Brgy. Manipis has been closed from traffic since October 8.

Authorities believed the rockslides and soil erosion in the area were due to the incessant rains central Cebu experienced recently. /rcg

