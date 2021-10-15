21-year-old transient nabbed with P1.7M worth of ‘shabu’



CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 21-year-old transient was nabbed after he was caught with P1.7 million worth of ‘shabu’ during a buy-bust operation conducted in Sitio Motra, barangay Tisa, Cebu City around 12:10 a.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021.

Police Major Janelito Marquez, chief of Labangon Police Station identified the suspect as Marjun Bedolido, 21, a resident of barangay Ermita, Cebu City. Marquez said that Bedolido, a listed individual at the regional level in terms of illegal drugs, rented an apartment in barangay Tisa.

An estimated 250 grams of suspected shabu with a Standard Drug Price of P1,700,000 was seized from Bedolido’s possession.

Accordingly, Bedolido could dispose of 200 grams of ‘shabu’ per week, which could possibly reach at least two kilos per month. Marquez added that the suspect’s areas of distribution are not only in Cebu City but also in Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Talisay City, Consolacion town, among others.

Alarming

Marquez said that the suspect’s cohort will only call him to deliver illegal items to their respective customers. Bedolido claimed that he was transacting with a detainee at the Cebu City Jail.

Marquez further said that Bedolido was renting an apartment in barangay Tisa for a few months already. Allegedly, this was his way to operate with his illegal transactions. Marquez said that the suspect kept his illegal items inside the said apartment as he waited when to deliver them to his customers.

With this, Marquez said that he already coordinated with the barangay and proposed to have a barangay ordinance that will monitor suspicious activities of transients in their area. Marquez said that this was already “alarming”.

“Para mamonitor nila kay alarming na kaayo na nga kaso nga diha lang itago ang shabu and then muuli lang ngadtos ilaha. Sa edad nga 21 years old, how come makakuha siya og apartment nga 5,000 to 10,000 a month?,” Marquez said.

(So that they can monitor because this is very alarming as drugs are just hidden there and they go back home to their places. At the age of 21-years-old, how come he managed to rent an apartment for 5,000 to 10,000?)

Marquez said that Bedolido being jobless and renting an expensive apartment is something that they need to look after.

As of now, Marquez said that they are still waiting for the barangay to issue an ordinance monitoring transients. However, Marquez assessed that the drug situation in their areas of jurisdiction is manageable and that their major concern is these transients who engage in illegal drug activities.

He said that the apartment owner has no knowledge about the suspect’s illegal activities.

As of now, Bedolido is currently detained at the Labangon Police Station for possessing and selling illegal drugs.

