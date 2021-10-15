3 areas in Mandaue City flooded

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Three areas in Mandaue City have experienced leg and knee-deep floods after a heavy downpour on Friday morning, October 15, 2021.

Felix Suico Jr., operations head of the city’s Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (DRRMO), said Lopez Jaena St. in Barangay Tipolo and Highway Seno experienced knee-deep floods while a leg-deep flood was experienced in Barangay Guizo outside the Mayor A.S Fortuna Elementary School.

Suico explained that the reason for the leg-deep flood in Guizo was the creek near the area that overflowed.

Suico said that they continue to monitor at the city’s Command Center, the weather, different areas in the city, and the rivers’ water level based on PAG-ASA’s weather forecast as rain is expected to be experienced until late noon.

Rizel Rabaca, project officer of the City Planning and Development Office (CPDO), said the city has allocated P60 million for the construction of a wider drainage system in A.S Fortuna St. in Barangay Banilad.

Rabaca said the construction will begin next year.

The construction of the wider drainage system of the other portion of Lopez Jaena St. in Barangay Tipolo has also started.

The other side was completed earlier by the Department of Public Works and Highways. /rcg

