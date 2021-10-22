LTO-7: 1,000 Cebu City mountain barangay residents get driving scholarships

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Over a thousand residents in mountain barangays in Cebu City became beneficiaries of the free Theoretical Driving Course (TDC) of the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7).

The LTO-7 said in a statement that the program was a fulfillment to the promise of Regional Director Victor Caindec to the village chiefs to provide free driving courses to residents here.

Barangay Sudlon 1 residents were the firsts to avail of the free 15-hour driving course.

A total of 200 residents from Barangay Sudlon I got their TDCs during the “Serbisyong Malasakit on Wheels” caravan last October 20 and 21, 2021.

“We gave TDCs to the upland barangays that participated in the meeting with LTO, where the need for proper licensing and registration was discussed as key issues,” said Caindec.

Caindec also said that 11 other mountain barangays of Cebu City would be next in line to be reached by the LTO 7 Serbisyong Malasakit program.

Aside from Sudlon I, village chiefs from barangays Agsungot, Busay, Babag, Bonbon, Sinsin, Sirao, Pamutan, Tabunan, Pung-ol Sibugay, Taptap, and Toong also received their TDC scholarship slots.

Under LTO Memorandum 2019-2176 all applicants of student permit shall undergo the 15-hour TDC.

The director clarified that TDC scholarship slots were given to the village chiefs where they would need to fill in the given slots before the agency could proceed with the TDC lecture.

“We didn’t just hand over the scholarships, the barangay leaders were tasked to screen the participants and organize the venue. It was a collaboration between local grassroots leaders and LTO as a national government agency bringing its services to the people.”

Last September 24, RD Caindec met with the village chiefs of the mountain barangays in Cebu City to address the increasing numbers of accidents in the said areas as well as address the growing number of residents with unregistered and/or unlicensed motorcycles.

Since its launching in October 2020, LTO 7’s Malasakit Driving Education Center and Malasakit DEC Bus has issued 4,457 scholarships or nearly P15-million worth of scholarship value.

/dbs

