Non-legal guardians need letter of authority to accompany minors in vax sites

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Health Department (CHD) reminds the guardians of minors who are set to be vaccinated starting November 8, 2021, that they must bring all necessary documents to the sites.

These include identification cards (IDs) of both minor and parent and medical certificates for minors with co-morbidities. A birth certificate, baptismal certificate, or barangay certificate signed by the village chief may suffice for those with no IDs.

Accompanying parents must also bring food and water for the child especially if the waiting time goes longer than expected. It is advisable that the minors be well-fed prior to vaccination.

“Di man pud na madugay ang vaccination. Atong target kay 15 to 20 minutes humana. Diri lang sila madugay sa monitoring kay 30 minutes man,” said Doctor Jeffrey Ibones, the officer-in-charge of the CHD.

(The vaccination will not take time. Our target is from 15 to 20 minutes then it is done. However, what will take a longer time is the monitoring because this will take 30 minutes.)

Ibones said that non-legal guardians must bring a letter of authority or special power of attorney from the legal parent or guardians of the child so they could consent to the vaccination.

This is for the minors, whose parents are not with them, working abroad or other parts of the country, and cannot go home in time for the vaccination.

On Monday, November 8, 2021, only the Southwestern University PHINMA vaccination site can accommodate minors since it is close to a hospital.

“Tan-awon nato ang flow kay sa UC Alcantara, ang problema nato is ang parking. So for the launching, kani lang sa atong unahon. Unya hinay-hinayon nato hangtod sa ma-open na pud nato ang Ayala Malls,” said Ibones.

(We’ll see the flow because in UC Alcantara, the problem there is the parking. So for the launching we’ll do it here first. Then we will gradually open others until we can also open in Ayala Malls.)

At least 500 minors without comorbidities are scheduled on Monday. Parents of the minors should receive a text for the schedule of the vaccination.

Unlike adult vaccinations, walk-ins are not yet allowed for the minors’ vaccination sites.

Ibones encouraged parents to register their 12 to 17-year-old children for the vaccination program so that the return of the face-to-face classes might be hastened.

RELATED STORIES

Mandaue City inoculates 100 youngsters on first day of minors vaccination

Lapu-Lapu starts vaccinating minors: 236 children jabbed

Cebu City begins vaccination of minors

Gov’t adviser: Vaccinate minors first before giving boosters to others

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy