LTO-7 prioritizes habal-habal drivers for TDC Malasakit program in Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) is prioritizing habal-habal drivers in Talisay City, Cebu, for their free Theoretical Driving Course (TDC) scholarships.

Talisay City is the next beneficiary of LTO-7’s free TDC scholarships after “successful” TDCs were conducted in the mountain barangays of Cebu City.

LTO-7 Director Victor Emmanuel Caindec announced that 1,000 TDC scholarships will be allocated to the local government unit of Talisay City.

Caindec said the LGU of Talisay City through its City of Talisay – Traffic Operation Development Authority (CT-TODA) Chief Executive Jonathan Tumulak sent a letter request to also conduct TDC for the indigent applicants in Talisay City.

Tumulak has requested that the free scholarship be offered first to motorcycle taxi drivers in order to help them especially those located and living in the city’s mountain barangays.

A total of nine (9) barangays will be given the free scholarship slots where Barangays Tapul, Lawaan 1, Lawaan 3, Lagtang, Jaclupan, Candulawan, and Manipis will receive 100 slots while Barangays Maghaway and Tabunok will each receive 150 slots.

The free course is scheduled to start this November once the slots are all filled up according to the allocation given to every barangay.

“Among gipaningkamutan nga mahuman ang 1,000 TDC scholarships sa nahabilin nga 5 upland barangays nga nihatag ug nisuporta sa TDC sa LTO 7,” said Caindec.

Caindec also encouraged group leaders who intend to avail of LTO 7’s free scholarship to coordinate with the agency or their village chiefs.

The director revealed that this is the first time that LTO 7 went to the mountain barangays to extend not just the free TDC scholarships but also its services through the Serbisyong Malasakit on Wheels.

“Gidala nato ang e-Patrol Malasakit Bus para didto na mismo sa mga barangays ang serbisyo sa renewal sa licenses and registrations.”

As of November 5, a total of 550 individuals from Barangays Sudlon 1 (200), Bonbon (150), Sinsin (100), and Sirao (100) graduated with TDC certificates, a requirement to apply for a student driver’s permit.

Aside from delivering the government services to the grassroots level, Caindec said LTO-7 is committed to helping residents from the upland areas address the key issues affecting road safety such as driving without a driver’s license and using a vehicle without proper documentation such as registration. /rcg

