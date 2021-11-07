Cebuano couple battling cancer gives inspiration to couples through prenup photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines— When you have found the love of your life, you just know.

You just know because this person gives you the security you thought you do not need.

The love you thought you did not deserve.

When you have found the love of your life, you just know.

Like this Cebuano couple Reche Cadungog and Irehs Oronea, who showed everyone that the wedding vow, “in sickness and in health” is what they live by everyday.

The couple made hearts melt with their prenup shoot by Cebu-based photographer, Reymund Mejica Requina.

In the shoot the couple showed the beauty of their relationship, they showed the realness of it all.

The couple already had their civil wedding, but the bride, Irehs, wanted to have a church wedding—like every bride would want.

This church wedding will mean even more after the couple knew Oronea is battling stage two breast cancer.

She was diagnosed with the cancer last year.

This year, the couple will turn things around as they say yes at the altar this December.

A better December is waiting for this strong and inspirational couple.

Requina also shared his experience in shooting this prenup for the couple for he had lost family members due to cancer.

“Medyo emotional nagshoot pero wala ra nako giparamdam kaayo sa couple basin mawala ila mood sa shoot,” he said.

(I was a little emotional when during the photoshoot but I did not let the couple notice it because their mood might be affected during the shoot.)

The photos turned out beautiful and have gotten the hearts of netizens.

From this day on, Irehs and Reche expect blessings to shower your relationship because you have showed that with love, nothing is impossible.

