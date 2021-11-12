Derek and Ellen Ramsay share their hilarious first night as newlyweds

CEBU, Philippines—Derek and Ellen Ramsay on Friday, November 12, took to Instagram to share about their first night as newlyweds.

The celebrity couple reveal, while laughing, that they have slept in the same room with Ellen’s mom.

Derek posted the video on his Instagram stories.

“Love, you know I love you right?”

“Imagine, our wedding night, ended where I slept with you and your mother,” Derek said to Ellen and his followers on Instagram.

The two burst into laughter while recalling what happened on the first night after their wedding.

“No action,” Ellen recalled laughing.

“Tita, thank you. I can see my future,” Derek addressed Ellen’s mom Meriam Go.

Meanwhile, Ellen shared on her Instagram story a photo of a text message exchange of Derek and her mom.

Derek sent and good morning text message and asked his mother-in-law how she was.

“So sorry Derek had to sleep in your room on your wedding night LOL 😂 😂 😂 😂😱😱😱😱😱the mom in law ohh my God kaloka,” Go wrote.

The couple tied the knot on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at a luxurious mountain resort in Bataan.

/dbs