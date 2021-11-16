Personnel from different gov’t offices in Mandaue undergo surprise drug test

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — A total of 250 personnel from the Mandaue City Health Office, Emergency Operations Center, and Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office have undergone a surprise drug test on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

Dr. Florentino Longakit, the medical officer of the Mandaue City Outpatient Recovery Clinic, said the city’s Human Resource Office picked randomly the departments and individuals to be tested.

With the sudden announcement of a meeting, the subject personnel thought it would be about the Christmas bonus.

“Abi na namo og bunos na kay kalit man pero drug test man diay, wala ra man sad (nakuyawan sa drug test),” said Janet Paradiang, CDRRMO engine crew.

“Abi gyud nako og meeting, wala ra man sad ta nakuyawan kay wala man ta naggamit og drugs,” said Lyn Cortes from the City Health Office.

Longakit said the drug test is in line with the city’s drug-free workplace policy and ensure that there is no officer involved in illegal drugs.

Longakit said personnel who will test positive will be notified and will be subjected to a challenge test wherein they will be given 15 days from the notice to retest or verify the result to other testing facilities but with the same specimen taken during the surprise drug test. Those who will not avail of the chance will be officially declared positive.

Those who will test positive will undergo due process and rehabilitation.

The results of the drug test are expected to be released the next day. /rcg

