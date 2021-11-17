Promising cyclist Khalil Sanchez victorious in first MTB downhill race

CEBU CITY, Philippines—There is no stopping Cebuano cycling phenom Khalil Sanchez.

Sanchez, who just turned 17, logged his 30th first place win this year by claiming the overall title of the Casili Downhill Fun Race in Consolacion town, north Cebu last weekend.

The Cebuano cyclist, who celebrated his 17th birthday last November 4, 2021, also ruled the under-19 category of the competition.

He won the overall title by clocking the fastest time of two minutes and 24.05 seconds.

Surprisingly, it was Sanchez’s first time to compete in a mountain bike downhill event, which he says is more technical than his forte, the cross country race.

Myco Pimentel trailed Sanchez in the under-19 category with a time of 2.25.08 while Ferdie Gabutan rounded off the top three at 2:33.10.

Earlier this month, Sanchez also lorded the mountain bike category of the Uban ta Bai’ke Race at the South Road Properties (SRP) for his 29th first place finish this year.

Prior to that, he ruled a cross country mountain bike race in Getafe, Bohol.

According to Sanchez, he is planning to compete in the National Downhill Championships in Danao City, Cebu on November 27 to 28, 2021.

However, he needs time to decide, considering that he is still new to downhill competition.

Also, Sanchez doesn’t want to pressure himself to compete in the elite division of the upcoming event, wherein national team members will be competing.

