Suganob tests mettle against Baloro, eyes IBF junior fly title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The PMI Bohol Boxing Stable expects a war between their very own Regie Suganob and Jerome “The Machine” Baloro in the main event of “Kumong Bol-anon 2” in Dauis gymnasium in Bohol.

There are a lot at stake for the 24-year-old Suganob of Bohol as he guns for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) World Youth Junior flyweight title and the authority to call himself the banner fighter of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable.

For PMI Colleges Bohol Sports Coordinator Glenn Sasing, they want to test Suganob’s mettle to find out if he has what it takes to become a world champion.

“Ang plano namo for Regie nga makaduwa og world title fight sa Las Vegas nga maoy pinakagoal pod niya as a boxer. Pero kinahanglan nga andamon pa jud namo sya physically, emotionally and, of course, mentally,” said Sasing.

(Our plan for Regie is he can have a world title fight in Las Vegas, which is his main goal as a boxer. But we need to prepare him physically, emotionally and, of course, mentally.)

He said that he, Suganob’s boxing coach Edsel Burlas and manager Floriezyl Podot would do their best to support their boxer to reach his dream and become Bohol’s future boxing superstar.

Suganob is unbeaten in eight fights with three knockouts.

However, his opponent, Baloro of Bacoor, Cavite is also unbeaten and slightly have more experience than him with 6-0 (win-loss) slate along with 4 knockouts.

“Panid-an lang namo sa early rounds ang game plan pod sa kontra ug kung naay opportunity to knockout the opponent,buhaton namo,” added Sasing who also serves as one of PMI stable’s trainer.

(We will just observe in the early rounds the opponent’s game plan and if we have an opportunity to knockout the opponent, then we will do that.)

“Aggressive ni nga kontra which is ganahan pod namo kay usually si Regie man gud ang agressive sa iyang previous fights. Sa tanan namo nga kontra ,dili jud namo sila ma underestimate kay nag training pud na sila para makuha ang kadaugan. They are both undefeated so wala jud magpapildi ani nila. Expect a very good fight,” Sasing said.

(This is an aggressive opponent, which is what we like because it is Regie, who was the aggressive one in his previous fights. Of all our opponents, we cannot underestimate him because he is also training to get that win. They are both undefeated so both would work hard not to lose.)

In his previous fight, Suganob won by unanimous decision against Jake Amparo (6-3-1, 1 KO).

Aside from Regie, his brother Rodel will be fighting in the undercard in the December 10’s fight card along with other boxers of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable.

