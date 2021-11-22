Senior citizens of Mandaue to receive P4K aid this December

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City Senior Citizens would receive the second half of their financial assistance worth P4,000 from December 13 to December 17.

Diosdado Suico, head of the Office of the Senior Citizens’ Affairs (OSCA) in Mandaue City, said that before the distribution of the assistance, OSCA together with Landbank would distribute cash cards to some 6,000 seniors from four barangays namely, Bakilid, Cabancalan, Opao and Tipolo at the Subangdaku Barangay Gymnasium from December 6 and 7.

Suico said some of the seniors had not applied yet to Landbank’s cash card while many applications were rejected because of a lack of details.

“Sad to say tungod kay gipanghatag ngadto sa barangay captain ang application form for LandBank cash card, wala sad nagkadimao ang pagfill-up sa mga application hinungdan daghan nasayup,” he said.

(Sad to say, because the application form for Landbank cash card was given to the barangay captain, filling up the form was not done right, which led to many mistakes.)

“Tungod niini ang gisubmit sa barangay through the chapter president ngadto sa Landbank daghan kaayo na reject mao na nag-usab og pagtrabaho dinhi aron ma rectify ang mga problema sa pag process,” said Suico.

(Because of this, those that were submitted by the barangay through the chapter president to Landbank had many application rejections, so we again worked on it to rectify the problem in processing it.)

Cash card holders’ financial assistance would be downloaded to their LandBank accounts.

He said personnel from their office and City Treasurer’s Office would distribute the cash aid house-to-house for those who did not have cash cards.

The city wants all of them to have cash cards so that there will be no physical distribution anymore to avoid getting COVID-19.

The city has 23,833 registered senior citizens. They received the first half of their year’s cash assistance last April 2020.



