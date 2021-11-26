Lapu to reopen vax sites for Nat’l Vaccination Day

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Lapu-Lapu City Government plans to open again three of their vaccination sites that have already closed during the National Vaccination Day from November 29 to December 1, 2021.

According to Dr. Agnes Realiza, head of the City Health Office (CHO) here, this is to ensure that they can achieve their daily target of 12,600 individuals to be inoculated during those days.

The target was set by the Regional Vaccination Operations Center (RVOC).

“Pananglitan ang Mactan Newtown, ablihan nato. Unya on the process pod ang Marigondon (High School) ato tong ablihan, ug ang Waterfront (Airport Hotel and Casino) on the process na pod,” Realiza said.

Realiza is also positive that they can meet their target, wherein, aside from their existing vaccination sites, they will also hold “Barangayan” or pop-up vaccination drives.

She said that the city will deploy 16 teams during the National Vaccination Day.

“Naa nami mga teams, 16 ka mga teams, out of the existing vaccination sites and barangayan, naa na sad mi additional teams nga gibuhat,” she added.

The city’s existing vaccination sites are the Island Central Mall in Barangay Ibo, Mactan Liberty Shrine in Barangay Mactan, City Auditorium in Barangay Poblacion, and Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob.

Aside from this, the city has also deployed a mobile vaccination clinic that would go around the city.

Realiza appealed to unvaccinated individuals to have themselves vaccinated.

Earlier, Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said that the city will hold raffle draws and other promotions to encourage Oponganons to participate in the activity.

