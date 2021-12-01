Cebu City jabs 52K individuals in 2 days

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City still failed to reach its 32, 000 daily target for the National Vaccination Days. But what they have achieved so far is not also bad at 52, 000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the last two days.

Also, the city continues to have the most number of individuals inoculated during the three-day drive among the Local Government Units in Central Visayas.

Data released by the Office of the Mayor show that the city administered a total of 27,515 doses on Monday, November 29, and 29,411 on Tuesday, November 30.

This December 1, the last day of the National Vaccination Days, the city government has promised to go all out in its vaccination drive. All of the city’s 90 vaccination sites will also be open to cater to vaccinees.

Mayor Michael Rama said city officials cannot be sanctioned if they fail to reach the 92,000 target because they did their best to encourage as many residents they can to get vaccinated.

“There cannot be a sanction because the national government should be happy that we are doing this. This is supposed to be their job, but we are helping them so we can get her immunity,” he said.

The city government dangled prizes, privileges, and other perks for vaccinated individuals with high hopes that these will help bring the number of vaccinated city residents up.

The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is also hoping that the mandate of the Department of Health (DOH) for all on-site workers to be vaccinated will help to further increase the number of vaccinees here.

Starting Dec. 1, the DOH will already require companies to have all employees, who work on site, to be vaccinated, otherwise, they will no longer be allowed to report for work.

The Cebu City government is hopeful that workers will heed this call and have themselves vaccinated immediately. The city’s vaccination sites are always ready to accommodate them.

