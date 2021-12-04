Skyfam goes to El Nido, Palawan



CEBU, Philippines—Kryz Uy-Young shares in her Instagram page her family’s out of town vacation.



She said this is their first flight out of Cebu since the pandemic.

The Skyfam is traveling to El Nido in Palawan based on the tag location of Uy-Young’s Instagram post.

“First flight out in almost 2 years and it was a great one,” she wrote as a caption.

In the photos, Scottie, the couple’s first born, is looking comfy on his first plane ride.

The couple is also expecting their second child.

Uy-Young revealed her pregnancy in her YouTube vlog last November 24, 2021.

She found out about her pregnancy on October 4, 2021.

RELATED STORIES

Kryz Uy-Young is pregnant with second child

Kryz Uy shares Scottie boo’s first zoo experience

The youngest Young turns one!

Skypod’s house helps tell all about Slater and Kryz as bosses

Kryz Uy reacts to Yaya Q&A vlog

/dbs