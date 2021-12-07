Come home to Cebu: Mandani Bay’s OFW special RISE episode

As Mandani Bay continues to transform Cebu as the next world-class lifestyle destination, the urban landmark in Mandaue City also remains on track on redefining modern living amid the pandemic and extended the outstanding Filipino hospitality with a special show dedicated to our kababayans near and far.

Built on Mandani Bay’s promise of world-class transformation, the special show broadcasted live on Facebook is part of Mandani Bay’s RISE Webinar to continuously inspire Filipinos in the new normal.

This exciting episode of their RISE Webinar on its second season for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) was hosted by Miss Universe Philippines 2nd runner-up Steffi Aberasturi together with Cebuano Host and entrepreneur OJ Cimafranca.

The RISE OFW Special episode featured an OPM music session with up-and-coming Cebu-based band The Post and a Cebu Trivia game dubbed as “A look back of Cebu” hosted by Alexis Yap.

Mandani Bay brought Cebu closer to the OFWs and with everything Cebu — mouthwatering food, beautiful beaches, rich culture, and, of course, the talented and warm people of Cebu.

Experience coming home to Cebu and enjoying fun games, singing along to Pinoy music, and hearing some exciting news about Cebu.

The OFW Special Episode also gave a special tour of the development’s Mandani Bay Suites, the property’s first residential enclave.

Learn more about Mandani Bay and visit their website, www.mandanibay.com, or their internationally-awarded show gallery located at F. E. Zuelig Avenue, Mandaue City.

