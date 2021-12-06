Buffer is ring announcer of Probellum’s Dubai fight card

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The world famous ring announcer Michael Buffer will add more excitement to the inaugural fight card of Probellum on December 11 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

This as the iconic ring announcer widely known for his catchphrase “Let’s Get Ready to Rumble!” will be the fight card’s master of ceremonies.

The stacked fight card features three Filipino ring warriors in Johnriel Casimero, Jayson Mama, and Donnie Nietes.

Casimero will defend his World Boxing Organization (WBO) world bantamweight title against Paul Butler of the United Kingdom in the main event.

Mama will try to dethrone the reigning IBF world flyweight champion Sunny Edwards who is also from the UK in the co-main event.

Meanwhile, Nietes will face Norbelto Jimenez for the WBA world super flyweight title eliminator in the undercard.

Filipino boxing fans already know who Buffer is for being the ring announcer of many of Manny Pacquiao’s biggest bouts.

“To secure the services of Michael Buffer for our first event is a tremendous coup. Michael needs no introduction. He is undoubtedly one of the most famous voices in boxing, and we look forward to welcoming him to the Coca-Cola Arena on December 11. Our first event is one which will go down in history, with a fantastic card and a world-class venue. The addition of Michael helps us elevate the occasion to an even greater level,” said Probellum’s top brass Richard Schaefer.

Aside from Pacquiao, Buffer has announced marquee boxing bouts including Oscar Dela Hoya, Canelo Alvarez, Mike Tyson, Sugar Ray Leonard, and Floyd Mayweather.

His most recent stint was the heavyweight world championship between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk in London last September.

“The event features some of the most talented boxers in the world, along with two world title fights, and I hope to see many fans in attendance for what promises to be a wonderful night of fight action. Probellum is already making big waves in the world of boxing on a global scale, and I’m delighted to be involved in its first show,” added Schaefer.

