Mandaue market exec: 70% of vendors get jabbed

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — About 70 to 80 percent of the vendors in Mandaue City Public Market are already vaccinated.

Cedar Mercadal Jr., assistant head for operations of the market, said about 70 to 80 percent of the vendors had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Edgar Seno, market administrator, said the market had over 2,000 vendors including their helpers.

Mercadal said all vendors and their helpers would be required to get vaccinated.

“Kay 27 barangays baya magabot (dinhi) so kinahanglan gyud vaccinated sila kay prone sila matakdan or matakdan na gale sila makatakod sad sila sa ilang customers,” he said.

(Because there are 27 barangays that converge here so they are required to get vaccinated because they will be prone to get infected or if they are already infected they can infect their customers.)

The city government has again conducted “Bakuna Para Ni Suki” at the market’s second floor on Monday, December 6, 2021.

The program targets to vaccinate public market vendors, but they also cater to individuals who want to be inoculated there.

As of 12:30 p.m., 237 were already vaccinated.

Lenny Tormis, a pregnant Barangay Looc resident, said she decided to get vaccinated because she feared that unvaccinated individuals might not be allowed to enter the market soon just like what was implemented in the city’s malls.

“Pabakuna na lang kay kung dili ta makapamalit sa public market o sa mall wala man sad tay konsumo, magutman ato’ng mga (family members),” said Tormis.

(We have to get vaccinated because if we are not allowed to buy in the public market or in malls then we will not have food to eat, (our family members) will go hungry.)

Mercadal said they were just waiting for the memo from the Office of the Mayor about the no vaccination no entry policy.

Lawyer Julius Caesar Entise, deputy chief for operations of the city’s Emergency Operations Center, said the policy that was already implemented in the city’s malls would soon be implemented at the city’s market.

