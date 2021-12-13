A glimpse of Taft Properties’ Christmas tree lighting ceremonies

The onset of the pandemic brought a lot of challenges to most of us. Implementing strict border controls and necessary community lockdowns had halted everything. Even celebrating special occasions was banned, hoping for better days to come and the health crisis to cease.

Fast forward to today, the world is slowly getting back on track just in time for the most beautiful time of the year. Christmas has always had a special place in many lives, including the premier real estate developer, Taft Properties.

Taft Properties began a tradition that heralds the fun and festive season a few years back. Since then, the homegrown real estate developer ushers in the holidays with a Christmas tree lighting ceremony each year.

The developer’s lighting ceremonies were spearheaded by Taft Properties CEO and President Jack Gaisano and COO and Vice President Myra Lynn Gilig. The developer’s family members were also present to celebrate the holidays of vivid colors.

Read more: Taft Properties commences the yuletide season with annual Christmas tree-lighting ceremony

For this year, Taft Properties commemorated not just one but three Christmas tree lighting ceremonies held at each of the developer’s three most iconic masterpieces in Cebu—the Taft East Gate, Horizons 101, and Soltana Nature Residences.

“We look forward to a more meaningful Christmas this year. Grateful for the gift of life, for the gift of family, and especially thankful for the company as we officially mark the start of this happy season,” -Jack Gaisano, Taft Properties CEO and President

There is no other perfect way to celebrate Christmas than decorating Christmas trees with decors and lights. This has become a tradition through the years that signifies unity and pays homage to the birth of Jesus Christ.

Read more: Taft Properties’ iconic Horizons 101 celebrates ‘Christmas Tradition‘

The remaining restrictions did not stop Taft Properties from mounting their first Christmas tree lighting ceremony for this year at Taft East Gate last October 27, 2021. It was followed by a lighting ceremony at Horizons 101, the tallest building in Visayas and Mindanao regions, last October 29, 2021.

Another grand celebration was observed at Soltana Nature in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, to conclude Taft Properties’ series of Christmas tree lighting ceremonies and officially welcome the Yuletide season.

Read more: Taft Properties welcomes the holidays at the resort-inspired Soltana Nature Residences

“We look forward to a more meaningful Christmas this year. Grateful for the gift of life, for the gift of family, and especially thankful for the company as we officially mark the start of this happy season,” Gaisano said.

With the theme’ Christmas Traditions,’ Taft Properties foster success, hope, and resilience while united in celebrating the season’s festivities. As another year unfolds before us, the real estate developer is looking forward to the coming year with healing, love, creativity, and resilience.

“The fact that Taft Properties has continued to light its Christmas trees in all of its iconic projects is just proof that Taft Properties is here to stay, and we are committed to delivering on the promise that we give to our unit owners,” Gilig said.

Taft Properties has been steadily rising to become one of the leading real estate developers in the country by changing the way people live and providing them with the finest housing communities for many young professionals, entrepreneurs, families, and retirees.

/dbs