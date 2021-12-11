Suganob of Bohol beats Baloro, takes IBF Youth light flyweight title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Bohol’s rising prospect, Regie “Always Ready” Suganob clinched the vacant IBF Youth light flyweight title by defeating Jerome “The Machine” Baloro in the main event of “Kumong Bol-anon 2” on Friday evening, December 10, at the Dauis gymnasium in Dauis, Bohol.

The 24-year-old Boholano boxer, the pride of PMI Boxing Stable, won via unanimous decision after all three judges Arnie Najera, Edwin Barrientos, and Noel Flores scored 97-92, after 10 rounds.

Despite the huge victory, Suganob’s mettle was tested by the erstwhile unbeaten Baloro, who was likely the toughest opponent Suganob faced.

Baloro kept pressuring Suganob and kept on moving forward with punches that pinned the latter against the ropes numerous times in the entire fight.

Suganob used his height and reach advantage to keep Baloro at Bay. He also launched combinations to the head and body to pile up points in the early rounds while Baloro also had his fair share of clean shots.

In the fifth round, Baloro pinned Suganob numerous times against the ropes while throwing multiple power punches.

However, in the following round, Suganob scored a knockdown after Baloro touched his gloves on the canvas after getting tagged with a short jab-straight combination.

It wasn’t very clear whether Baloro slipped or got hit cleanly with Suganob’s combination, but referee Tony Pesons declared it a knockdown.

Greatly frustrated and sensing desperation after the knockdown, Baloro charged and unleashed haymakers that mostly landed on Suganob’s gloves.

In the last three rounds, Suganob used footwork and excellent timing to land most of his punches perfectly despite suffering a small cut on his left eyebrow due to accidental headbutt.

With the victory, Suganob kept his unbeaten record to nine wins with three knockouts while Baloro suffered his first loss with 6 wins and four knockouts.

Meanwhile, Omega Boxing Gym’s Mark “Rasta Mac” Vicelles outlasted Toto Landero in their 10-rounder duel in the co-main event.

The 26-year-old pride of Lebak Sultan Kudarat scored a unanimous decision win over Landero after their see-saw battle.

Two judges Arnel Pasion and Anghelito Buwagin scored the bout 96-94 and Rafael Osumo scored it 97-93, all in favor of Vicelles who remains undefeated at 15 wins with 1 draw and 8 knockouts.

Meanwhile, Landero stretched his losing slump to three fights. He now has a total of 7 losses with 11 victories, 2 draws and 2 knockouts.

On the other hand, Villamor Brothers’ very first professional boxer, Christian Balunan of Consolacion, Cebu debuted with a big knockout victory against Boholano Roga Libres.

Balunan finished off Libres at the 1:46 mark of the first round by knocking down the latter three times with solid body shots.

Libres suffered his 17th loss with 3 wins.

/dbs

