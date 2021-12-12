Lapu-Lapu police chief: Security plans against gangs are in place

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Security plans against gangs or outsiders flocking to Lapu-Lapu City to take advantage of the holiday season have already been put in place.

Police Colonel Arnel Banzon, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office chief, said that aside from the deployment of policemen for the Misa de Gallo, measures had been put in place against the presence of gangs, who were identified in some theft and robbery incidents in the holiday season prior to the pandemic.

Banzon said that they had already anticipated their presence, especially with the Lapu-Lapu City already under eased restrictions where people from outside the city could easily have access to the city.

With restrictions of mobility in the city being relaxed, he said that their security preparations and deployment were already set.

He also cited the force multipliers that they could tap for assistance when expanded police visibility would be needed.

He also said that their security plan could also be adjusted depending on their assessment of the first day of the Misa de Gallo.

With this, Banzon said that he was confident that the public would follow health protocols despite the easing of restrictions citing the minimal number of violators they had recorded in the past weeks.

He, however, could not give the exact number of violators, but he assured that these were fewer than the previous months.

Despite this, Banzon said that they would still continue to strictly implement standard protocols including the wearing of face masks.

RELATED STORIES

Misa de Gallo, Simbang Gabi now open for everyone in Lapu-Lapu

Soriano: Security plans for Yuletide season almost ready

Archdiocese tells Cebu churches to keep Misa de Gallo capacity at 50% maximum

CCPO to tap BPSO, force multipliers in securing Misa de Gallo

EOC reminders to sites holding Misa de Gallo: Follow health protocols

Cebu City’s new curfew starts from 12 midnight to 3am for minors and 10pm to 4am for minors

Vaccination cards required for those attending Misa de Gallo – Mandaue exec

/ dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy