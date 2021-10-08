Who is the preferred Presidential candidate of Cebu City standard bearers? 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — No one yet.

The three major mayoral candidates of Cebu City have not signified any support to a Presidential candidate yet.

Independent candidate, incumbent Councilor David Tumulak, said he would not be endorsing any presidentiables for the 2022 elections because he would want to respect the choice of the voters.

This is also consistent with his choice to go independent as he even refused a nomination of a national political party to maintain his independence.

“I will give that choice to the people. Dili nako magendorse og (I will not endorse any candidate for) President, they can choose whoever they want,” said Tumulak.

Tumulak filed his Certificate of Candidacy (COC) on October 7, 2021, which surprised supporters and his political colleagues as well.

Bando Osmeña Pundok Kausawagan (BOPK) standard bearer, Margot Osmeña, has confirmed that they were now discussing their choice for a Presidential candidate to support.

“We are still consulting regarding our decision on whom to support for President,” said Osmeña in a text message on October 8, 2021.

During her filing of candidacy on October 7, 2021, Osmeña said that they had multiple candidates to consider and anything would be possible at this point.

However, the party will not be supporting Bongbong Marcos nor any Duterte candidate, as BOPK is allied with the Liberal Party.

It can be noted that some BOPK members already showed support to PROMDI Presidential candidate, Manny Pacquiao, including vice mayoral candidate, Councilor Franklyn Ong and reelectionist, Councilor Leah Japson.

However, their support is personal, and not in relation with BOPK.

Acting Mayor Michael Rama, standard bearer of Barug PDP Laban, said they also did not have have any Presidential candidate to support yet.

He said they would support whoever President Rodrigo Duterte “anoints” as PDP Laban’s presidential candidate.

“Whoever President Duterte anoints, that is our President,” said Rama.

As for their Vice Presidential candidate, Rama firmly said the party would support Senator Christopher “Bong” Go.

Rama has long expressed his support to Bong Go even before the latter announced his plans to run for President before. And now as Go recently filed his candidacy as Vice President, Rama said he would continue to support him.

