CDNPaskoSaSugbo: What can a Christmas tree of recycled materials bring to a police station?

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 6-foot tall Christmas tree, made of recycled materials, is giving light to the Pardo Police Station, reminding everybody that there is hope amid the pandemic.

Who would have thought that a hodge-podge of discarded materials could be made into something that could light up and bring the Christmas spirit into the police station?

Charlotte Rayoso, 35, of Barangay Pardo, Cebu City, who is one of Pardo Police Station’s non-uniformed personnel, said that it took them at least a week to complete the design for this Christmas tree.

Rayoso was referring on where best to place parts of a discarded electric fan, a dysfunctional electric iron, used bike chains from trisikad drivers, egg trays, and empty bottles of bottled water among other recycled materials.

She said that aside from the trisikad drivers, the residents working in the market behind the police station also provided them with the materials needed for their Christmas tree project, which included the egg trays.

She said that the base of the Christmas tree, which was its foundation was made of wood and covered with an egg tray attached with the recycled materials.

She also said that the project only cost P1,000 with at least five more people helping us to put up this Christmas tree.

“Personally, makaingon jod ko nga despite sa kalisod sa mga tawo, we Filipinos, naa gihapon tay time nga malipay every time makakita tag Christmas. Naa tay hope and light despite sa pandemic. Every time maabot ang pasko murag mawagtang ang problema,” Rayosa said.

(Personally, I can say that despite the hardships of the people, we Filipinos, we still have time to be happy and that happens, mostly, when we feel Christmas. We have hope and light despite the pandemic when the Christmas season is approaches, and it seemed to ease our problems a bit.)

She also looks forward to a better end to 2021 and a brighter 2022 ahead.

She said that unlike in 2020, more people today had been vaccinated and businesses, which were affected by the pandemic, had started to pick up steam.

This Christmas, Rayoso wishes that this pandemic will end and everyone can move forward to a safe, healthy and fruitful 2022.

/dbs

