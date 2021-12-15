Beatrice Luigi Gomez is coming home

CEBU, Philippines— Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) Beatrice Luigi Gomez of Cebu City is coming back home as she is set to arrive the country on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

MUP creative and events director Jonas Gaffud shared on Instagram photos of him with Gomez and Voltaire Tayag, MUP’s director of communications.

Gaffud also wrote a short thank you message for Gomez for giving the Philippines a strong fight in the recently held competition in Israel.

Gomez finished in the Top 5 of the prestigious beauty pageant.

“Thinking of what to give this courageous woman for Christmas. I told her she has given us the best gift I could ask for: a Top 5 placement in Miss Universe.

. She will be arriving today in the Philippines and we went our separate ways with @voltairetayag in Istanbul Airport

. Thank you @beatriceluigigmz for standing tall and proud! And thank you to @turkishairlines for the wonderful flight and service, and @coppermask.ph for our protection

#philippines,” he wrote as a caption.

For 12 consecutive years, the Philippines holds the longest streak of semifinal placements at the said pageant.

Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned as this year’s Miss Universe, besting 79 other contestants.

