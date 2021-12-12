Bea’s red prelims gown: Bold and feisty!

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Bold and feisty.

This was how renowned Filipino designer Francis Libiran described the gown worn by Miss Universe Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez during the preliminary evening gown competition of Miss Universe 2021.

“The color red has always been a symbol of bravery and courage, especially for the Filipino,” says Libiran in an Instagram post.

Bea wore a bold red, lustrous and elegant gown that was intricately done with fine beadwork and embroidery. It was perfect for her Morena complexion.

Bea also surprised everyone during the preliminary swimsuit competition where she wore a red one piece swimsuit that was accented with a leopard-print shawl and proudly showed off one of her unique asset, her tattoo.

Can you guess the color of Bea’s evening gown for the coronation night?

