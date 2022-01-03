GAB warns sportsmen of consequences of game-fixing

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) reminded the professional sports scene that they would remain watchful and vigilant against game-fixers in 2022.

In a statement released by GAB Chairman Abraham “Baham” Mitra on Monday, January 3, he reminded all sports stakeholders that game-fixing and point shaving would never be okay for them and there would be consequences for those who would dare to do such illegal activities in sports.

“We want to remind everyone that game-fixing is never okay. We have a law penalizing game-fixing and point-shaving, and GAB is always ready to eradicate, if not eliminate, this kind of illegal practice in professional sports,” Mitra said.

GAB, the country’s regulating agency in sports and games, has been adamant with their stand to go after people involved in game-fixing.

In 2021, GAB headed by Mitra and its Anti-Illegal Gambling Unit and Legal Division dropped the hammer on the Siquijor Mystics, a team that competed in the inaugural season of the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup.

The Mystics allegedy initiated a game-fixing scheme during their match against the ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu City Heroes on April 14, 2021 at the Alcantara Civic Center in Alcantara town in southern Cebu.

On October 22, 2021, GAB banished the entire Mystics squad and coaching staff and ultimately revoked their professional licenses. It also imposed suspensions and fines to several players and coaches of the ARQ Builders.

“After a careful and judicious evaluation of the case, the Board has decided to impose penalties on 19 VisMin players to serve as a deterrent,” Mitra added.

Aside from the VisMin Super Cup controversy, GAB also investigated another alleged game-fixing controversy involving San Miguel Beer 3×3 player Daniel de Guzman. He was accused of duping his friends with a wrong ‘tip’ in one of the team’s games.

De Guzman strongly denied the allegations that was investigated by the Games and Amusements Board (GAB).

On the other hand, the Games and Amusement Board also took part in investigating the alleged game-fixing controversy in the 2019 Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Lakan Cup. It ultimately led to DOJ, charging 17 individuals for being involved in the controversy.

Photo caption: Abraham Mitra. | Screen grab from the 3rd Pro Sports Summit.

RELATED STORIES

GAB working to bring back fans in venues

GAB professionalizes MPBL

GAB chairman warns officials, coaches, players: Shape up or ship out!

GAB revokes professional licenses of Siquijor Mystics for involvement in alleged ‘game-fixing’ scandal

Mystics banned from VisMin Cup; ARQ players, coaching staff suspended, fined

GAB suspends SMB’s De Guzman for failure to attend game-fixing hearing

GAB asks Beermen’s De Guzman to shed light on game-fixing allegation

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy