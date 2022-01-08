Cebu City shifts clearing ops to mountain barangays

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The road network in Cebu City’s urban areas are now back to normal and the city government will start focusing its clearing operations in the mountain barangays.

Councilor Jerry Guardo, the chairperson for the committee on infrastructure, told CDN Digital on January 8, 2022, that they have completed the major thoroughfares and interior roads for the post-typhoon clearing.

The garbage that people see on the road is no longer debris but household wastes that have accumulated in the past days.

This is why the city government is now turning over the responsibilities to the barangays to collect the garbage so the teams of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) and the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) can start clearing the mountain barangays.

“We need to turn over sa barangay sa succeeding collection kay capable na sila mocollect sa basura,” said Guardo.

On Saturday, the city has cleared areas in Talamban, Banilad, interior parts of Mabolo, Capitol Site, Labangon, Lahug, Mambaling, Camputhaw, among others.

Next week, Guardo said they will begin the massive clearing operations in the mountain barangays, which they expect to be more challenging as many roads may be impassable for big and heavy equipment.

Guardo said they are also coordinating with telecommunication companies (telcos) for fallen posts that need restoration before the city can proceed to clear an area.

“Ato na gicall ang attention sa telcos for immediate restoration kay dili gyod maagian ang ubang dalan. Daghan-daghan pa tag trabahuon sa mountain barangays,” said Guardo.

The city government aims to complete the clearing operations in the mountain barangays within a week or two.

The councilor urges urban barangays to start returning to their regular collection schedules so that garbage will not accumulate in the interior roads and major thoroughfares. /rcg

