Visayan Electric: More than 200K households reenergized as of Jan. 9

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Nearly a month since Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) ravaged Cebu, electricity is back in over 200,000 consumers in the metropolis.

Visayan Electric Co., in its latest energization update issued on January 9, reported that they were able to reenergize 215,796 consumers in their franchise area as of 12 noon that day.

This translates to a progress rate of approximately 46 percent. There are 474,182 consumers under Visayan Electric affected by massive power outages due to Odette-induced damage in infrastructure.

“Energized areas are from the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Talisay, and Naga and from the municipalities of San Fernando, Minglanilla, Consolacion and Liloan,” the energy distributor said.

Visayan Electric covers the majority of Metro Cebu, from Liloan in the north to San Fernando in the south. The power utility firm said they were targeting to restore electricity in a total of 24 areas on January 9.

Visayan Electric earlier projected that they might be able to fully reenergize their franchise area by end of January.

/dbs

