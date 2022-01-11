ARQ Sports excited to have Macado, Wild on board

CEBU CITY, Philippines—ARQ Sports’ strength and conditioning trainer Roger Justine Potot is excited to welcome ARQ Boxing Stables’s newest boxers, Ramel Macado Jr. and Bryan James Wild.

Macado Jr. and Wild recently signed with ARQ Boxing Stable as its newest boxers who are going to be featured in the coming fight cards under the “Engkwentro” boxing series.

Potot expects a lot from the two boxers.

“Junjun Macado Jr. is a former Philippine team member. He’s won various medals in different meets around Asia. He will bring his experience to our Stable. As a national team member, he is gifted with international level training from the national team coaches. He will bring his decorated international amateur experience to his pro career with us,” said Potot.

Macado Jr. has an amateur record of 17 wins with five losses with three knockouts, according to Boxrec.com.

Macado, a native of Koronadal City, South Cotabato, will make his pro debut in ARQ Sports’ planned fight cards this year, tentatively scheduled in February.

However, he has not fought since 2020. In 2019, he won four of his five amateur bouts abroad.

Meanwhile, according to Potot, Wild is a force to be reckoned with. That is why they are very hyped to have him in their stable.

“He will bring his raw power and athleticism in the ring. As per head coach Eldo (Apawan), he fights like the famed world champion Prince Naseem Hamed. He’s very elusive and has power. He is an exciting fighter and we look to have him fight for a championship soon once he racks up more wins and shows us he deserves a shot at a title,” said Potot.

Macado Jr. and Wild join ARQ’s top boxers in Oriental Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) youth flyweight champion Johnpaul Gabunilas and OPBF silver flyweight champion April Jay Abne.

/bmjo

