Lara Quigaman told by 3-year-old son not to wear swimsuit

CEBU, Philippines—Lara Quigaman took to Instagram to share about son Tobias’ protective side while she was wearing a swimsuit and shorts in the pool.

On Tuesday, January 11, 2021, the former beauty queen now mom shared to her Instagram followers what she considered a memory to remember during their family vacation.

Her three-year-old son told her to wear a shirt on top of her swimsuit.

Tobias is her second child with husband Marco Alcaraz.

“While I still remember… The other day, on our way out to the pool, Tobias looked at me and said, “I not wyk you wearing that, wear tshirt!” (I was wearing a swimsuit with shorts and he wanted me to put on a tshirt! I asked him why and he said, “I not wyk you bold going outside!” she wrote.

The former Miss International teased her husband by tagging him at the end part of her post.

“Ang strict ng anak ko! Hahaha anyways, we agreed on a cover up… Yun lang, naisip ko lang if God ever gives us a baby girl, ang dami na niyang bantay! ehem @marcoalcaraz,” she said. /rcg

