Free Work-from-Home Station opened in Lapu-Lapu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City government has formally opened on Friday, January 14, 2022, their free Work-From-Home Station at the e-Library, situated at the Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob.

On his Facebook post, Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said that the facility could initially accommodate 40 individuals.

This will cater to those, who are currently working on a work-from-home scheme but don’t have yet a supply of electricity and internet due to super typhoon Odette.

“Inisyal nga atong pagaablihan ang 40 ka mga seats nga pwedeng magamit sa kadtong magdala sa ilang kaugalingong laptop kay wireless connection pa ang atong available,” Chan’s post said.

(We will initially open 40 seats that can be used for those who can bring their own laptops because for now only wireless connection are available.)

Chan said that this was a part of their recovery program, in partnership with an internet service provider.

It added that they were also planning to open another Work-From-Home Station, which could accommodate 100 individuals.

The facility will be open 24/7, which will be on a first-come-first-served basis.

“Hugtanon nga gibawal ang streaming o pagtan-aw og movies o salida. Labawng dili pod pwede ang magdula og online games. Ang masakpan i-ban na sa atong WFH Station,” the post added.

(We are strictly prohibiting streaming o watching of movies or shows and it is not allowed also to play online games. Those, who will be caught will be banned from the WFH station.)

The mayor also reminded those, who would visit the WFH Station, to dispose of their garbage properly to maintain the cleanliness of the facility.

