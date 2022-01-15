Heart Evangelista fires back at a netizen asking her a pregnancy question

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Heart Evangelista claps back to some netizens meddling with her personal life especially about her plans of having children of their own with husband, Chiz Escudero.

The 36-year-old was asked this question by one of her followers, “ Bat di kayo magka anak.”

Her answer?

“Ayoko eh,” then continued and said, “ Didn’t anyone teach you manners? I mean if I am not sad about it, why are you even…”

In the video you can see her pouring herself a glass of sparkling water minding her own business before answering that Tiktok question.

It can be remembered that Heart and Chiz tried having their own children but announced on May 2018 that Heart unfortunately had a miscarriage recalling the incident as the worst day of her life.

For now Heart together with her husband Chiz and her stepchildren are living a happy and peaceful life in Sorsogon.

