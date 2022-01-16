Head decorator for the Fiesta Señor 2022 says: ‘Everyday is a miracle’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The gift of life.

This is the biggest miracle Oscar Solon has ever gotten from the miraculous child Jesus, Señor Sto. Niño.

“Everyday is a miracle. The air that we breath and the beautiful life we enjoy every second of the day,” he said.

Solon is the head decorator for the flower arrangements of the basilica for the Fiesta Señor, Sunday, January 16, 2022.

Solon together with Mike Pugoy and their respective teams have created beautiful altars for the image of the Señor Sto. Niño.

Together with his team, Solon has been decorating for the Señor Sto. Niño for 27 years.

“It’s a privilege and great honor decorating the altar of our Miraculous Señor Sto. Niño. It’s every florist’s dream,” said Solon.

For two years the Fiesta Señor celebration has been celebrated in a simpler way.

With health restrictions and other safety precautions it has been quite a challenge for the team to pull off a beautifully crafted flower arrangement.

“Time like this after pandemic we have this super typhoon scarcity of flowers. But still, we manage to make it beautiful coz the Niño always finds a way,” he added.

Now, we get to see the altars at the basilica with full of life all thanks to the team of Solon and Pugoy who spent 15 hours to finish this year’s Fiesta Señor’s flower arrangements.

Viva Pit Señor!

/dbs

