RCM Cebu: Hungry, ready, excited to play at PCAP tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The RCM Cebu, which were formerly called the Cebu City Machers, sees a more exciting 2022 season in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) that kicks off tomorrow, January 22 for the All-Filipino conference.

Although the team didn’t fare very well in the maiden season last year, they remain upbeat about the new opportunity given to them to play against the brightest woodpushers in the country.

Veteran woodpusher, Mark Mangubat who is the new team captain of the RCM Cebu, told CDN Digital that they were hungry, excited, and very ready to play against 23 other teams from different parts of the country.

“We don’t have challenges in the team to overcome this season. We are just very ready, hungry, and we are excited to play and enjoy the upcoming games,” said Mangubat.

RCM Cebu is one of the two remaining Cebu-based teams in PCAP along with the Toledo City Trojans.

This, as the Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors and the Lapu-Lapu City Naki Warriors were disbanded and most of its players transferred to newly-formed squads in Cagayan de Oro and Tacloban City.

Meanwhile, the rest of the RCM Cebu players will be composed of FIDE Arbiter (FA) Lincoln Yap, National Master (NM) Elwin Retanal, Bryle Arellano, Ariel Joseph Abellana, Romeo Resuera, Randy Cabuncal, Rex Androe Cabuncal, Reynaldo Flores, and Marphine Faith Mangubat.

Some of them played for either Cordova and Lapu-Lapu in the maiden season last year.

“We are prepared more about the opening lines of our future opponents. We don’t expect too much, but there’s going to be fireworks on the chess board,” added Mangubat.

They were eliminated early last year during the third conference’s first round of elimination after putting up a 1-9 (win-loss) slate.

Nevertheless, they are optimistic of the brand-new season that starts tomorrow. They will face newcomers, Tacloban City in the opening match of the southern division.

Meanwhile, Toledo City goes up against Camarines Soaring Eagles.

