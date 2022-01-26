Lapu-Lapu CSWDO urges council to approve AIP so cash aid for Odette victims may be released

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) is urging the city council to pass the Annual Investment Plan (AIP) for the proposed annual budget so that they can utilize the donations for households affected by super typhoon Odette.

Junard Abalos, OIC of CSWDO, said that if the AIP would be approved, then they can distribute financial assistance to those who cannot avail of the current budget.

Abalos said that the AIP still needs to be approved, before they can utilize the donations that were given starting this year, such as the P2 million that was donated by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

“Hopeful lang gyud seguro ta nga kadtong mga donations nga na-receive from 2021 para magamit nato, kuan ta, mapasar na unta ang AIP para ato tong magamit. Kay mosobra man gyud ni, basin naa pa’y magpalista ba,” Abalos said.

Abalos said that in the P503 million budget for the financial assistance that was allocated and received in 2021 after the typhoon, P236 million of which came from the city, P217 million was given by President Rodrigo Duterte, while the remaining were donated by local government units (LGUs) and other government agencies.

Around 92,000 indigent households have already received the P5,000 financial assistance, and the city still has a remaining budget of P40 million.

He said that currently, they are already listing beneficiaries of typhoon Odette affected families from non-indigent households and renters.

The list is expected to come out within this week, after being finalized by the IT Department.

Abalos, however, said that instead of giving them P5,000, they may reduce the amount of financial assistance for every beneficiary.

“Tan-awon nato, initial discussion namo niya sauna with mayor, basin less sa P5,000 ra. But then again, depende ra gyud na ni mayor,” he added.

Aside from this, renters should be registered voters of the city to avail of the assistance.

He added that those who will not be accommodated in the remaining P40 million fund can still avail of assistance when the AIP would already be approved. /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

Lapu council approves AIP, financial assistance for typhoon-stricken families

Financial assistance for typhoon-affected households in Lapu-Lapu to be released within the week

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy