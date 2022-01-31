List of national pool members in volleyball, beach volleyball out

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The national pool members in volleyball and beach volleyball for the Philippines in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in May in Hanoi, Vietnam have been revealed by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF).

Each of the men’s and women’s national pools is comprised of 20 players while eight for both sides in beach volleyball.

“The federation approved the recommendation of the national coaching staff for the national pool where we will eventually name the final composition of the teams for the Hanoi SEA Games,” PNVF President Ramon “Tats” Suzara announced on Sunday.

Suzara said the coaching staff recommended additional members of the pool because collegiate players would not be available during the training period and competition schedule of the SEA Games which were set from May 12 to 23.

“It’s unfortunate that our promising young players from the collegiate leagues couldn’t join the pool, and the SEA Games for that matter because their respective leagues are resuming their competitions before the Hanoi Games,” said Suzara.

The players are set to compete in their respective universities for the UAAP and NCAA.

Nevertheless, both national pools are still loaded with talents. Included in the lineup is the promising Cebuana outside hitter Casiey Monique Dongallo from Catmon town, north Cebu.

Another Cebuana, Deanna Wong who plays as setter for Choco Mucho in PVL also made the national pool. Dongallo’s teammate in CPS Jelaica Faye Gajero was also listed on the national pool.

The rest of the 20-player women’s national pool is composed of Alyzza Valdez, Jia Morado, Iris Tolenada, Jasmine Nabor, Dawn Macandili, Kat Arado, Alyja Santiago, Dell Palomata, Marivic Meneses, Abby Maraño, Frances Xinia Molina, Kalei Mau, Katrina Tolentino, Jessica Margarett Galanza, Kim Kiana Dy, Mylene Paat, and Aleona Denise Manabat.

Their head coach is Jorge Edson Souza De Brito and Odjie Mamon. One of their assistant coaches is another Cebuana Grace Antigua.

Meanwhile, the men’s volleyball national pool is composed of

Kim Malabunga, Ysrael Wilson Marasigan, Rex Emmanuel Intal, John Paul Bugaoan, Francis Phillip Saura, Jessie Lopez, Manuel Sumanguid III, Kim Harold Dayandante, Ave Joshua Retamar, Joeven Dela Vega, Marck Jesus Espejo, Jack Kalingking, John Vic De Guzman, Bryan Bagunas, Mark Gil Alfafara, Angelo Nicolas Almendras, Ricky Marcos, Lloyd Josafat, Joshua Umandal, and Esmilzo Joner Polvorosa.

Their headcoach is Dante Alinsunurin.

On the other hand, the women’s beach volleyball national pool is composed of Cebuana Cherry Ann Rondina along with Bernadette Pons, Floremel Rodriguez, Genesa Jane Eslapor, Jozza Mae Cabalsa, Jovelyn Gonzaga, Nerissa Bautista, and Merry Rose Jauculan while their head coach is Paul Jan Doloiras.

The men’s beach volleyball national pool is manned by Jaron Requinton, Anthony Lemuel Arbastro, Jude Garcia, James Buytrago, Alnakran Abdilla, Philip Bagalay, Pol Salvador, and Jeffer Guerrero together with head coach Rhovyl Verayo.

Of the 40 players in both men and women’s volleyball teams, only 14 will be selected for the final lineup for SEA Games while four in both sides in the beach volleyball. The final roster will be announced on March 12 which is the deadline for the submission of entries for SEA Games.

