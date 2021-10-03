Choco Mucho, Rebisco crushed again in Thailand volleyballl tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The two teams of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) suffered crushing defeats at the hands of their respective opponents in the ongoing 21st Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship on Saturday at the Terminal 21 competition hall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

Both Team Choco Mucho and Team Rebisco now have,0-2 (win-loss) record on their standings after losing their second scheduled matches on Saturday.

In Pool A, the team Choco Mucho got a beating from the Zhetysu VC of Kazakhstan, 22-25,18-25,15-25 in Pool A.

Team Rebisco, on the other hand, lost to the home team, Thailand’s Supreme Chonburi, 11-25, 16-25, 16-25 in Pool B.

Despite the loss, Team Choco Mucho had a modest outing versus Zhetysu VC. The team managed to block solid attacks against the Kazakhs in the first two sets.

However, they lost composure in the final set as the Kazakhs continued to their relentless offensive.

Choco Mucho will face the No. 2 squad in pool B on Monday, Oct. 4.

Meanwhile, after missing the opening match on Friday, Team Rebisco’s Dindin Santiago-Manabat displayed some fight in her first match against the Supreme Chonburi.

However, she and Michaela Belen, Kianna Dy, and Faith Nesperos were not enough to defeat the home team.

Captain Pleumjit Thinkaow had 12 points while Wipawee Srithong and Waranya Srilaoong had 11 points for the Thais, who rose to a Pool B-best 2-0 record.



