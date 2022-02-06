‘Arangkada Para sa Bakuna’ kicks off Monday

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A five-day vaccination drive that will give priority to members of the transport sector and the commuting public here will already commence on Monday, February 7.

Called “Arangkada Para sa Bakuna,” the vaccination drive will be held at the Malasakit Lounge of the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) located along Natalio Bacalso Avenue in Cebu City.

An advisory released by the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (OPAV) says the vaccination drive will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Although vaccinations for the transport groups will be prioritized on the first 2 days of the campaign, the general public may also avail of this opportunity to “get the jab done” on its 3rd up to the last day,” the advisory reads.

To get your vaccination schedule, fill up the registration form using this link: https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSchV4x…/viewform.

“The Cebu City Health Department assures a 1000-vaccinee daily capacity for the campaign and everyone is encourage to get their shots may it be the first, second or booster dose,” OPAV said.

“Arangkada Para sa Bakuna” is organized by the Department of Transportation thru the Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) and LTO-7 in partnership with the Visayas Vaccinations Operations Center (VVOC), Cebu City Health Department, OPAV and the Central Visayas offices of the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

