Fare matrix on PUJs a must, violators will be penalized — LTFRB-7

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) is encouraging operators and drivers to put a fare matrix on their units to avoid penalties.

Francis Kaamiño, LTFRB-7 enforcement team head, said they have received numerous complaints about PUJs overcharging their fares.

Kaamiño said for traditional jeepneys, the minimum fare is P9 and P11 for modern jeepneys.

He said there were some traditional PUJ drivers who asked P10, P11, and even P12.

He said they can get the free fare matrix at the LTFRB-7 office.

Those who will be caught without a fare matrix will be fined P5,000 under the Joint Administrative Orders (JAO), he said.

He said it is necessary to put a fare matrix.

“Kung naay fare matrix makita sa mga pasahero kung pila itang plitehan kung asa siya paingun, kung more than 4 kilometers na iyang biyahe,” said Kaamiño.

Kaamiño is also reminding drivers not to overload their PUJs, especially now that the entire Cebu is already under Alert Level 2.

He said that for a single day, they can issue an average of 5 citation tickets for overloading from their operations in the different cities in Cebu.

He said traditional jeepneys should still maintain a 70 percent capacity while modern jeepneys should not have standing passengers. Violators will be fined P5,000. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Jeepney fare likely to remain the same, says LTFRB-7

LTFRB-7: No fare hike yet in Central Visayas amid the oil price increase

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy