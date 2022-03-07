Capitol to spend P10M for solar streetlight project

CEBU CITY, Philippines – It’s solar power for Cebu province.

The Cebu Provincial Government announced that it will be putting up solar-powered streetlights as part of its post-Odette rehabilitation initiative.

Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia led a ceremonial inauguration of solar-powered streetlights in all three municipalities comprising Bantayan Island – Santa Fe, Bantayan, and Madridejos – last Friday, March 4, according to a post by Sugbo News, the Capitol-ran media outlet.

“Di na mo mag-problema, ang mayor, mga barangay officials kinsay mobayad sa kuryente. Ako naman nang gibayran kay solar man,” Garcia was quoted on saying.

The Capitol decided to set aside a total of P10 million to fund the solar streetlight project, which will cover the entire province, the same Sugbo News report stated.

Hundreds of electric posts, wires, and telecommunication towers were toppled when Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) struck the central and southern portions of Cebu island.

Billions in infrastructures, properties, and agriculture were also damaged.

Aside from the solar-powered streetlight project, the Capitol has also allocated at least P2 billion in public funds for the rebuilding assistance to over 90,000 severely affected by the typhoon.

