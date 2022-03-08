Foressa Mountain Town Officially Opens Its Light Phase B

Nestling in the evergreen mountains of Western Cebu, AboitizLand Inc. finally launched Foressa Mountain Town’s most anticipated Light Phase B to eager property buyers on March 5, 2022, right after the quick turnover of its Light Phase A.

The launching ceremony was spearheaded by AboitizLand President and CEO David Rafael, Head of Project Development and Management Monique Angeles, AVP for Sales Ruffa Rodriguez, and AVP for Marketing, Branding, and Customer Service Farrah Nina Mayol. Distinguished guests and brokers also graced the event.

Foressa Mountain Town is the residential enclave of the West Cebu Estate of AboitizLand located atop a rolling terrain in Consomorory, Balamban, Cebu, which is just an hour from the city through the Transcentral Highway.

The premier real estate developer takes pride in this township project that is meant to provide not just a mountain sanctuary to their vecinos or homeowners but an investment that genuinely grows.

What is unique about Light Phase B is the tranquil excitement of the first light of day. According to Rafael, this Phase catches the first glint of the sun as the day begins.

The opening of Light Phase B welcomes property buyers to a 19 hectares total land area. Forty-nine per cent of this area are open space, and there are 117 lots available. The average lot cut of Light Phase B is 829 square meters, with a minimum of 399 square meters and a maximum of 2,040 square meters, said Angeles.

With the scenic views of the mountains and the sea and home to over 600 species of trees and 600,000 square meters of protected riverside, every day is set in nature in Foressa Mountain Town.

The development offers the best of both worlds by keeping life’s conveniences at arm’s reach while living within a secure and spacious enclave away from the hustle and bustle of city centers.

With nature as the development’s best amenity, it encourages homeowners to surrender to nature and commune with the great outdoors.

From hillside lots that offers a distant view of the river to park side lots and amenity areas, Foressa differentiates its lot types to suit the market’s diverse needs and preferences.

Riverside Ridge lots are the best choice for property buyers who prefer the downhill feature. Meanwhile, Parkside Premium lots are a good choice for those who prefer proximity to parking space. Lastly, the Hillside and Avenue lots are definitely for those who prefer lot sizes between 400 and 700 square meters.

The project is set to be completed within two years from its launch in 2017. It is a part of the Aboitiz-owned West Cebu Estate, sprawling at 540 hectares. The estate is an integrated economic center that aims to transform Balamban, Cebu, into a first-class municipality.