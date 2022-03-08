Isko’s wife visits Cebu, woos Cebuano voters

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Diana Lyn “Dynee” Domagoso, the wife of presidential aspirant and Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno-Domagoso, visited Mandaue City on Tuesday morning, March 8, 2022.

Domagoso also met with the city’s barangay captains at the session hall.

Domagoso said the purpose of her visit to Cebu is to meet her friends and to see how their team is doing here.

She said Moreno will probably have a proclamation rally in Cebu this month.

Domagoso said they would continue to court Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia and everyone for their support.

“Of course, tuloy tuloy parin yan with everyone na kahit na naligawan ka na ngayon, patuloy kaparin na dapat na suyuin not until its final, not until its the election day, we will continue to ask everyone’s support and help,” Domagoso said.

Garcia’s One Cebu, the province’s ruling political party has yet to announce who they will be supporting in the Presidential race.

The party has already endorsed the Vice Presidential bid of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio. Garcia’s daughter Lilioan City Mayor Christina Garcia-Frasco is Sara Durterte’s spokesperson. /rcg

