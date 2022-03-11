Two more drug dens dismantled in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Twelve individuals were arrested when operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), in coordination with other law enforcement agencies, dismantled two drug dens in Cebu City on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

The two operations were done nine hours apart in barangays Calamba and Labangon. This is the 10th and 11th drug dens that PDEA-7 has dismantled this year alone.

First to fall were eight individuals, including the drug den maintainer, who were caught inside a den in Calamba with 11 grams of suspected shabu worth P74,800 past 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Leia Alcantara, spokesperson of PDEA-7, identified the subject of the operation as Marlon C. Langamen (drug den maintainer), 47, jobless.

According to their reports, Langamen could dispose of at least 50 grams of his items per week. He would allow drug den visitors to take illegal drugs and use paraphernalia inside once they pay P20 each.

Aside from Langamen, Alcantara also named the seven drug den visitors as Earl Kerbee A. Manila, 28, construction painter; Maricar P. Caballero, 25, waitress; Cheryl Donayre, 23, jobless; Cherrymae Gulfan, 26, street vendor; Ericnaldo Cuizon, 48, jobless; Aldous O. Perez, 46, construction worker; and Archie Ursal, 24, water delivery boy.

This operation stemmed from reports of the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (BADAC). This council is tasked to render assistance to law enforcement agencies in the eradication of illegal drug activities in their respective areas.

At around 11:45 pm on the same day, four individuals, including a drug den maintainer, were also arrested in Barangay Labangon.

The subject of the operation was identified as Jonard G. Calapini, 30, jobless, a drug den maintainer.

Alcantara said that the subject was being monitored since last year but kept on transferring from one place to the other.

Accordingly, he can also dispose of 50 grams of ‘shabu’ per week to his customers.

Also arrested were 3 others identified as Welner P. Lucero, 23, barber; John Paul Del R. Abella, 25, jobless; and Kenneth R. Autentico, 23, jobless.

Operatives were able to confiscate 17 packs of suspected shabu, weighing around 10 grams with an estimated market value of P68,000, from the suspect.

The arrested individuals are currently detained at the holding facility of the PDEA-7 pending filing of charges against them.

Dismantling of drug dens has been the priority of PDEA-7 in their operations against illegal drug proliferation in the region.

