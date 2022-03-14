Sarah Lahbati pens anniversary message for Richard Gutierrez

CEBU, Philippines—Sarah Lahbati on Monday, March 14, 2022, wrote a message for husband and actor Richard Gutierrez as they celebrate their second wedding anniversary.

The actress posted sweet photos of them on her Instagram page along with the message she wrote for Richard.

One photo shows the couple kissing each other by the beach. Another one was a back angle of them with Richard’s arms holding Sarah’s waist. The last one was a black and white photo taken on their civil wedding.

“To the king of my heart, happy anniversary, my love! 💍

thank you for being my best friend

my refuge, my rock, and my happiness. i love you ♾,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SLG (@sarahlahbati)

Gutierrez and Lahbati have been a couple for over nine years now.

They have two sons, namely Zion and Kai.

They had an intimate wedding ceremony in 2020 attended by only a chosen few amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED STORIES

Sarah Lahbati’s shares surprise gift from hubby Richard Gutierrez

Richard Gutierrez shares Sarah Lahbati sizzling photos: ‘Morning views and coffee’

/dbs