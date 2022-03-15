Last police officer involved in murder of Baringui-an couple remains at large

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The last of the five suspects tagged in the murder of the Baringui-an couple in San Fernando town, Cebu, still remains at large three weeks since robbery with double homicide complaints were filed against him and his four cohorts last February 23.

Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano, Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) director, said that they are now waiting for the issuance of a warrant of arrest against Police Master Sergeant Alvin Enad of Ronda Police Station, who is still scot-free as of this posting.

“He remains at large pero ang sa amin po ay hinihintay namin ang issuance ng warrant of arrest if prosecutor finds sufficient evidence doon sa kaso. It’s now in the hands of the Provincial Prosecutor,” Soriano said.

Soriano added that since the charges for robbery with double homicide have been filed against Enad and the four other suspects including three police officers, the decision will now be up to the Provincial Prosecutor.

Earlier, the Police Regional Office (PRO)-7 has identified first the four suspects as Staff Sergeants Rene Abella Catamora of the Consolacion Police Station; Junrey Ypil of the Danao City Police Station; Junrey Batobalonos of the Lapu-Lapu City Police, and dismissed police officer, Esmeraldo Quillosa.

Soriano also said, that despite being considered at large, Enad has been placed in ‘forced leave’ status along with the other two active policemen, Catamora and Ypil, who were also assigned under the CPPO.

“Whether they like it or not, hindi sila maka attend sa kanilang mga respective responsibilities sa estasyon…usually after magkaroon ng probable cause sa kaso nila, yun yung icocommunicate namin sa region to Camp Crame for the stoppage of their salary,” Soriano said.

When Catamora executed his extra-judicial confession, he revealed that Enad also took part in the killing.

Ma. Louela Dela Cerna Baringui-an and her husband, Pedro Parba Baringui-an, were killed by men in bonnets last February 13, 2022.

Louela, 45, was an incumbent kagawad of Barangay Balungag but resides in Barangay Panadtaran.

Soriano assured that their investigation continues to identify the ‘mastermind’ who allegedly paid the suspects P250,000 in exchange for the termination of the couple.

“Yan yung sinasabi nila (arrested suspects), ang sinasabi nila ay galing din sa kasamahan nila, at tulad ng sinasabi ng ating regional director ay hindi pa nag stop, while we already filed the charges against the five, hindi pa completely settled yung kaso,” said Soriano.

Safety measures have already been detailed to the incumbent mayor of San Fernando and the Baringui-an’s children as preventive measures since Ma. Louela is running for a position under the Reluya slate.

